You can now play a personalized video message before your movie at Landmark Cinemas

Thinking of a cool way to celebrate a birthday or anniversary? Landmark Cinemas has you covered.

Canada’s second-largest movie theatre company has just launched its new “Shout Out” feature, which allows moviegoers to submit a self-created, 30-second personalized video message that plays before their movie.

“The power of the big screen makes a birthday greeting, an anniversary celebration, or any occasion extra special,” said Bill Walker, CEO of Landmark Cinemas, in a statement.

“The thrill of ‘sharing’ the screen with the biggest movies, and the biggest stars, if only for 30 seconds, makes a Shout Out a unique and memorable experience that can only be created in our movie theatres.”

Here’s how you can get your message on the movie screen

Landmark Cinemas has partnered with VidDay, a collaborative video maker, to pull off these personalized videos.

The first step is to select your preferred movie, location, date and showtime on the Landmark Cinemas site.

If a “Shout Out” is offered in the theatre, movie and date you’ve chosen, the icon for the feature will be visible.

There are only four 30-second “Shout Outs” available for each showtime. To see if there are any available for your movie, select the seat icon next to the showtime.

The number of “Shout Outs” available for purchase will be at the top of the page. You can buy as many “Shout Outs” as you like, says the company.

Once you buy your movie tickets, you will be asked if you want to purchase a “Shout Out.” It’ll cost you $19.99 if you do, and will be added to your ticket order.

“Please note that a ‘Shout Out’ may only be purchased and submitted 48 hours prior to your selected movie’s showtime,” reads the site.

Once you buy the feature, you’ll get an email from VidDay on how to create one for presentation on the silver screen.

Landmark Cinemas suggests you arrive at least 30 minutes before your showtime as the “Shout Out” will play around 10 minutes before the end of the pre-show.