Landlord called police five times before evicting tenant that troubled her

A landlord had to call the police on her tenant five times before finally evicting him, and in turn, he sued the landlord in small claims court.

The BC renter was involved in a case against the landlord in a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal hearing.

In this case, Chinonso Uche-Nweke sued Rhoda Modupe Abosede Olatunbosun for wrongful eviction, while Olatunbosun claimed she was within her right to evict.

An agreement was signed between the two parties in October 2022, and things broke down really quickly right after that. Just one week after the agreement was signed, the landlord asked the tenant if he would agree to mutually part ways. He did not accept her offer, forcing her to post an eviction notice just two weeks after that.

Five phone calls to the police took place in just one month when the tenant, Uche-Nweke, got increasingly violent, according to the landlord. However, these claims weren’t proven.

Uche-Nweke claimed $5,000 in the case for breach of contract and allegedly damaging his property. Olatunbosun denied damaging any of his property.

Olatunbosun claimed her own damages, including that Uche-Nweke “damaged kitchenware and a dishwasher, scratched a door, soiled her work clothes, clogged the upstairs sink, and damaged the bathtub.”

She did not have enough evidence to prove these claims.

Olatunbosun claimed the tenant was dirty and that he failed to follow house rules.

The tribunal hearing states that she claimed, “he started two fires when cooking on the stove, was noisy, and displayed aggressive and threatening behaviour, and improperly stored food items in the fridge, among other things.”

After everything was said and done, the tribunal member overseeing the case dismissed everyone’s claims, so no one walked away with a dime.

