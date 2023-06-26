Canadian landlord lists a room for "student girls" to share for $600/month

As if the renting situation in Toronto couldn’t get any worse, a recent Reddit post showing a now-removed Facebook Marketplace rental shows just how dire things are truly getting.

The post shows an advertisement for a furnished townhouse basement in Thorncliffe Park, with the would-be landlord trying to get as much mileage out of the unit as possible.

Each bedroom shows multiple single beds for its tenants to sleep in, and not only that, but the lease also required $600 up front as well as an additional $600 for a security deposit — which is is illegal in Ontario.

More baffling was the list of restrictions that came with the unit itself.

No alcohol, no pets and no parking were on prominent display alongside even more concerning rental limitations.

Specifically, that potential renters could only be students — and as the post dictated — “student girls.”

“Our location is very close to downtown, 5 minutes from Don valley parkway,” reads the post.

Since the Reddit post, the original Facebook Marketplace posting has been taken down.