Canadian ski resort reports first snowfall, reminding us winter isn't far off (PHOTOS)

It’s been a wet and chilly start to autumn this week in Alberta, which has translated to a nice dusting of snow on the mountain peaks.

Lake Louise Ski Resort is reporting its first snowfall of the season, with some frosty photos of snow blanketing the resort grounds. If you thought winter was still a ways away, this is what much of the country will look like soon.

Of course, the news was welcome to many skiers and snowboarders, who expressed their excitement for the coming season.

“Looking at this from Quebec in 40°C degree weather and dreaming of skiing right now,” said one person on Facebook.

With sun and highs up to 20°C, it looks like another dumping of snow won’t come for a while in Lake Louise, according to the forecast. The ski resort has a tentative opening date of November 10.

In the meantime, let this be your reminder that winter isn’t too far away. Get ahead of the game, book that appointment for winter tires, and dust off your parka! According to the long-term forecast, we could be in for a brutally cold winter in Canada.