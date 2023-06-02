Canadian librarian takes second place during "Jeopardy!" match

An Edmonton man put his wit to the test Wednesday night in an appearance on Jeopardy!

Kyle Marshall, a branch manager with Edmonton Public Library, placed second in the contest hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Marshall had $10,200 heading into the final Jeopardy! round, down just $200 from first place’s $10,400.



Marshall wagered $9,800 on the final question, which none of the contestants guessed correctly, leaving him with just $400 at the end of it all.

That was well ahead of third place’s $1; however, the returning champion Ilhana Redzovic sealed her win by putting no money on the table in the final round.

According to an interview with CTV News, Marshall has always been a fan of trivia and knowledge and applied for the show based on the advice of his friends.

The episode was filmed in March, so Marshall was able to host a Jeopardy! watch party with friends and family.

Marshall received $2,000 for his second-place win.