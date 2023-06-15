Knix is having a massive summer warehouse sale of up to 60% off items

Knix, a popular intimates brand that’s changing the game, is having a massive warehouse sale across Canada to kick off the summer.
According to Knix, the sale is happening from June 22 to June 26.
Knix will be offering 30 to 60% off select items online and in-store, including leakproof underwear, essential underwear, bras, sleepwear and activewear.
Take this as your sign to spring clean out your underwear drawer and get rid of anything worn or ill-fitting and refresh your intimates wardrobe.
With files from Sarah Anderson