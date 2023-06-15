ShoppingCuratedCanada

Knix is having a massive summer warehouse sale of up to 60% off items

Jun 15 2023, 8:02 pm
Knix, a popular intimates brand that’s changing the game, is having a massive warehouse sale across Canada to kick off the summer. 

According to Knix, the sale is happening from June 22 to June 26.

Knix will be offering 30 to 60% off select items online and in-store, including leakproof underwear, essential underwear, bras, sleepwear and activewear. 

Take this as your sign to spring clean out your underwear drawer and get rid of anything worn or ill-fitting and refresh your intimates wardrobe.

With files from Sarah Anderson

