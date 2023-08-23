Historic coins featuring King Charles and Queen Elizabeth auctioned

The first coins produced with the image of King Charles III and the final coins that featured the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II were auctioned off earlier this week.

The original maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint, announced it would be auctioning a “unique selection” of the coins on August 21.

The historic pieces — titled “The Royal Succession Coin Series” — included the last 500 coins produced under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the first 500 coins produced under the reign of King Charles III.

The coins represent the historic transition of power and “two pivotal chapters of British and world history,” noted the Royal Mint in a statement.

The auctioned items included the 2022 Gold Sovereign, the 2023 1 oz Britannia, and the 2023 Gold Britannia coins.

“This auction is truly unique and features The Royal Mint’s Sovereign, one of the most trusted and recognizable bullion coins in the world, as well as the Britannia, the most visually secure bullion coin in the world,” stated Nick Bowkett, of the Royal Mint in a press release.

“It holds real significance, capturing a moment in time, and allows astute investors the opportunity to possess a tangible piece of British history.”

The coins were auctioned by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The Sovereign coin series has rich historic significance. It was first introduced by Henry VII in 1489, notes the Royal Mint.

The Brittania effigy was introduced to British coins in 1672, during the reign of King Charles II, and the modern bullion coins were issued in 1987.

These coins include four “unrivalled” visual security features, and the Britannia is recognized as the world’s most “visually secure” bullion coin, adds the Royal Mint.

Here in Canada, the image of King Charles III will replace Queen Elizabeth II on Canadian coins and cash.

The effigy of a reigning monarch has been featured on Canadian coins since the Royal Canadian Mint began production in 1908.