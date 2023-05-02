King Charles III has officially approved two medallions exclusively designed for Canadian collectors to commemorate his coronation, and it gives a glimpse at what coins in Canada could look like.

The medallions will be engraved by Susan Taylor, a retired senior engraver at the Royal Canadian Mint.

It is traditional for medallions and medals to be issued to mark the coronation of a new British monarch.

The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place on May 6.

“For most Canadians, this will be the first time they will experience the coronation of a new monarch. These medallions are steeped in history and provide an excellent way to mark a moment in history,” said Steven Bromberg, president of Canadian Coin & Currency.

His Majesty has approved two designs, which will be available in silver and bronze.

The first design features a single effigy of King Charles III facing the new royal cypher.

The reverse depicts six Canadian maple leaves encircling the St. Edward’s Crown. This crown has been used for the coronation ceremony of British monarchs for over 700 years.

Every Canadian monarch since Confederation, including Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles III, is represented by a maple leaf, except for King Edward VII I, who abdicated in 1936.

The single effigy design will be available in one-ounce fine silver or 37 mm bronze. Both with a limited mintage of 3,500 and 5,000, respectively.

The second design features the combined effigy of King Charles III and his wife, the current Queen Consort. Camilla Mountbatten-Windsor will be crowned Queen during the coronation ceremony this weekend.

The dual effigy design with be available in five ounces of fine silver or eight ounces of bronze. These ultra-high relief designs will be issued with a limited mintage of 600 and 1,800, respectively.

All medallions will be available through Canadian Coin & Currency and Today’s Shopping Choice.

How will you be celebrating the coronation? Let us know in the comments.