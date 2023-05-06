King Charles III is now on Canadian stamps for the first time ever (PHOTOS)

Canada has a new King, so that means we get a fresh new stamp featuring the monarch. On Saturday, May 6, Canada Post unveiled its first-ever stamp featuring His Majesty King Charles III.

“The stamp continues Canada Post’s long-standing tradition of issuing definitive stamps depicting the Canadian sovereign, dating back more than 170 years,” said Canada Post in a release.

Designed by Montreal studio Paprika, the stamp features a portrait snapped by photographer Alan Shawcross when the King was just The Prince of Whales.

The stamps come in a booklet of 10 with a cover featuring a photo of His Majesty taken when he was in Ottawa in 2022. They’re called “definitive” stamps, which means they’re for general use and will be reprinted, so they’re not commemorative/limited quantity stamps.

You can get some of your own from Canada Post to send your grandma a card starting on Monday, May 8.

Did you see the new coins released by the Royal Canadian Mint to mark the coronation?