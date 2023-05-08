King Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth on Canadian money

It’s official! King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth II as the face on Canadian money including coins and cash.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced the news on Saturday, during the coronation of King Charles III. The design of the King’s effigy has not yet been finalized. Designs are expected to be shared with the public this fall.

The Mint confirmed that the King will be facing left on the coins. King Charles III will also appear on the $20 bill.

The change to Canadian money has been anticipated since the death of the Queen.

There have been calls to replace the Queen with someone else other than her son, such as Terry Fox, but the Mint had decided to stick with tradition for now.

An effigy of the reigning monarch has appeared on Canadian coins since 1908 and on bank notes since 1935.

Other Canadians such as Fox are still being considered for the $5 bill.

Earlier this week, the Mint also unveiled the first collector coins featuring King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.