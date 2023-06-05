Kiefer Sutherland raises over $100,000 for Canadian wildfire relief

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland has given back to those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires in a big way.

Sutherland originally visited Halifax last week to promote his new brand Red Bank Whiskey, but it quickly turned into a humanitarian mission.

“We’ve worked for four years, kind of developing the whisky, deciding on the flavour and the recipe, everything from labelling to where do we start. Needless to say, we’re excited to be here in Nova Scotia as a company, the whisky itself,” the Toronto-raised actor told SaltWire, a publication based in Nova Scotia.

“Having said that, we walked into the province at the height of a natural disaster that was having a profound effect on 20,000 people plus, and obviously that has to take precedence.”

So instead, Sutherland and the Red Bank Whiskey team decided to do some good by holding private tasting events as fundraisers on Friday and Saturday.

The actor, who’s most known for his role as Jack Bauer in the TV show 24, said that their goal was to raise money for people that have been displaced in Nova Scotia due to the wildfires.

On Friday they raised $35,000, and by Sunday, Red Bank Whiskey had raised over $100,000, reported SaltWire.

In addition to the tasting, Sutherland also auctioned off some signed items.

“The event [Friday] night was a hundred and some odd people… and the people were amazing. I don’t say this lightly, but the sense of community here is really, really extraordinary and people are genuinely concerned about their neighbours,” he said.

The proceeds will go to the Canadian Red Cross.

As of Monday, June 5, there are still five active wildfires in Nova Scotia, according to the government.

Last week, a filmmaker found himself in the thick of the flames driving through Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.