"Help me": Note leads to rescue of 13-year-old kidnapping victim

A 13-year-old kidnapping victim was rescued after holding up a note to a stranger with the words, “Help me.”

The female victim was near a bus stop in San Antonio, Texas, on July 6, 2023, when a man allegedly pointed a gun at her and “demanded her to get into the vehicle,” according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) in California.

A person spotted the victim inside a parked vehicle in a parking lot, holding up a piece of paper with the words “Help me” written on it, prompting the “Good Samaritan to call for emergency assistance.”

“On July 9, 2023, at approximately 10:19 am, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 10th Street regarding an unknown trouble call,” reads the release.

Upon arriving, LBPD safely rescued the out-of-state victim and a male adult suspect was located and detained.

According to information gathered by detectives and the Sexual Assault Response Team, the kidnapping victim had been sexually assaulted as the suspect transported her over 2,200 km from San Antonio to Long Beach.

A search of the vehicle turned up a replica firearm that looked like a semi-automatic pistol.

Steven Robert Sabalan, a 61-year-old resident of Cleburne, Texas and was booked for kidnapping, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and fugitive from justice.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) took custody of the victim, and LBPD contacted the San Antonio Police Department.

“I want to commend our community members for their vigilance and willingness to get involved by calling 9-1-1. This incident highlights the critical role community members play in keeping people safe,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “I would also like to acknowledge our officers for their swift response and actions, which led to getting this victim to safety.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency looking into the case, and the investigation is ongoing.