Kia Canada recall warns drivers to park away from buildings due to fire risk

Kia is recalling over 10,000 cars and SUVs in Canada due to fire risk.

According to Transport Canada’s recall notice, 10,757 vehicles have been affected in Canada, and the issue with these cars and SUVs is pretty alarming.

The country’s transportation agency says that the circuit board in the electric oil pump assembly for the transmission may be damaged on certain vehicles.

“As a result, the circuit board could short circuit and overheat,” reads the notice.

This short circuit could create the risk of a fire. The car brand advises drivers with affected vehicles to park away from buildings and other cars until the recall repairs are completed.

“Kia will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the transmission electric oil pump assembly and replace it as necessary,” said Transport Canada.

Here are the models and years that are affected:

Kia Seltos – 2023/2024

Kia Soul – 2023

Kia Sportage – 2023

You can find out if this recall applies to you by inputting your Vehicle Identification Number on this site.

You can also contact Kia at 1-877-542-2886 for any questions or concerns.

You can check for more food recalls here and vehicle-related recalls here.