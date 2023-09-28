If you own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle, it may be recalled due to brake issues that pose a dangerous fire risk.

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 600,000 cars and SUVs in Canada because of problems with their brake systems, which create a fire hazard even when the impacted cars are parked and turned off.

According to Transport Canada, the car and SUVs part of the Hyundai recall include 2010-2015 models of the Tuscon, Elantra, Veracruz, Accent, and more.

“On certain vehicles, brake fluid could leak into the control module for the antilock brake system (ABS) and cause it to short circuit,” stated the transportation agency.

The full list of Hyundai’s recalled models can be found here.

The company said 326,942 of its vehicles in Canada have been impacted by this recall.

Hyundai will notify owners if their vehicle is impacted by the recall via mail and will ask them to take their car to a dealership to replace the fuse for the ABS module.

The Kia recall involves 2010-2017 models of the Sportage, Optima, Forte, Rondo, Borrego, Sorrento, and Rio, as well as others. Kia says 276,225 cars and SUVs were impacted by its recall.

Transport Canada said that on certain vehicles, the brake electronic control unit (HECU) could short circuit, resulting in a fire risk.

The company says it will also notify impacted customers by mail and advise them to take their cars to a dealership to replace the fuses for the HECU.

Both companies recommend customers park their vehicles outdoors away from other cars or structures until the repairs have been completed.

Hyundai and Kia also issued recalls for their vehicles in August.