"You a mom": Keke Palmer's boyfriend slammed for publicly shaming her outfit (VIDEO)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 6 2023, 5:18 pm
“You a mom”: Keke Palmer’s boyfriend slammed for publicly shaming her outfit (VIDEO)
Keke Palmer has the internet backing her up after the actor’s boyfriend publicly shamed her outfit online.

The drama started Wednesday night when Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson retweeted a video of Usher serenading the Nope star at his residency show in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” reads the now-deleted tweet.

keke palmer

Palmer and Jackson are parents to four-month-old son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.

The video shows the actor wearing a black body suit under a sheer polka dot dress. She slow dances with Usher while he sings to her, even joining in singing a couple of lines.

Towards the end of the video, she does a spin to show off her whole outfit.

Fans of Palmer were quick to jump to her defence, dragging Jackson in the process.

“Sweetheart, you look stunning and you caused no harm to anyone other than your baby daddy’s ego,” tweeted one person. “I hope you can attract a man who has unconditional love for you.”

“Nah we live in a generation where men will belittle a woman over and over again bc he jealous and insecure,” added another.

Many questioned who really wears the pants (and pays for them) in the relationship.

Jackson doubled down in a follow-up tweet attempting to defend himself.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted.

keke palmer

Still, he continued to get dragged online. The backlash was so bad that Jackson seems to have deleted his Twitter account.

This tweet using a popular Usher meme might’ve been the last straw for him.

Some understood why Jackson might’ve felt insecure after watching the video, but still disagreed with his reaction to it.

And others fully sided with Jackson.

This Twitter user just wants the drama to end.

Palmer subtly responded in an Instagram post showing off her outfit.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” reads the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

According to TMZ, Palmer and Jackson have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

National Trending Staff
