Keanu Reeves surprises fans by reuniting with grunge band Dogstar (VIDEOS)

Just when we thought Keanu Reeves couldn’t be any more talented, he surprised fans by reuniting with his grunge band from the ’90s over the weekend.

The Canadian actor took the stage at BottleRock festival in California on Saturday, playing with Dogstar for the first time in over 20 years.

Fans were shocked to see Reeves trade in his John Wick ammo for an electric bass, all while still killing his performance.

“keanu reeves playing bass on a stage in 2023 has altered my brain chemistry forever,” tweeted one fan.

keanu reeves playing bass on a stage in 2023 has altered my brain chemistry forever pic.twitter.com/N1Q0TJ5RPZ — john wick’s wife (@wickluvr) May 28, 2023

For those who didn’t know, the Toronto-raised celebrity formed Dogstar with fellow actor and musician Robert Mailhouse after they met at a grocery store and became friends. Reeves’ main positions in the band were bassist and backup vocalist.

The band released two albums: Our Little Visionary in 1996 and Happy Ending in 2000. They sadly split up in 2002.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Reeves opened up about how he missed performing with the band.

“I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed,” he said. “We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it… Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.’”

And it looks like fans are fully in support of this reunion, sharing videos of Reeves rocking out on stage.

“Every time they show Keanu on the jumbo screen there are bursts of screams — and not just from me 😂🤩” tweeted San Francisco Chronicle senior editor Mariecar Mendoza.

Every time they show Keanu on the jumbo screen there are bursts of screams — and not just from me 😂🤩 #BottleRock pic.twitter.com/36IhqKbU6V — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) May 27, 2023

Fkn Keanu Reeves is on stage playing the fkn guitar at BottleRock in Napa right now .. 🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸 #bottlerock2023 #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/uB3rq0iRVr — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖑 𝗖𝗧𝗚 (@christalthegr8) May 27, 2023

Keanu Reeves “fired” at the BottleRock festival as part of the DogStar group. This is the band’s first concert since their split in 2002. pic.twitter.com/iD020GBcTZ — Valdemar (@heyValdemar) May 29, 2023

He is literally glowing with his bass in his hands 🌟🎸💫#Dogstar performs during the 2023 #BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 🎸🎶🔥 📸 https://t.co/DgLQ6lf82w 🙏🏻✨#keanureeves pic.twitter.com/bpgNYTlGuT — keanureevesfanpage.tr (@keanureevesfptr) May 28, 2023

Maybe Canadians will see Reeves on a stage near them soon.