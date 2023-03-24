"It was wonderful": Lottery winner hits it big after carrying ticket around in wallet for months

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan was pleasantly surprised to find she won $200,000 from a ticket she had carried around in her wallet for months.

Karleigh Warkentin told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) she couldn’t believe her eyes when she scanned her Lotto Max ticket for the November 1, 2022, draw and discovered she had won $200,777.20.

The Blaine Lake resident purchased her ticket from Betty’s Diner at 701 Main Street on the day of the draw.

Warkentin discovered her win several months later when she found a couple of tickets tucked away in her wallet; taking her tickets back to the retailer she purchased them from, she scanned them on the self-checker.

“One was a free play winner, then this one came up at $200,000,” she recalled to the WCLC as she claimed her prize. “I had to scan it a couple of times because I couldn’t believe the amount!”

She scanned the ticket a total of five times to confirm her prize.

As for what the newly minted winner plans to do with her windfall, she has a couple of things in mind. “I might look into getting a cabin and paying a bit of debt off,” she said.” It was just wonderful to be able to share that experience with my family.”