Justin Trudeau and son hit up the Barbie movie in pink outfits

Like millions of other movie-goers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his eldest son, Xavier, embraced the ongoing Barbie mania by twinning in pink during a cinema outing over the weekend.

The father-son duo posed happily in front of a Barbie poster at a local theater with the 51-year-old sharing the moment on social media with a caption that read “we’re team Barbie.”

The Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hit theatres on July 21 and recently surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Along with a line of Mattel dolls and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%, the movie now has a world leader’s seal of approval to add to its list of achievements.

Trudeau’s family-centric post comes just a few days after the Prime Minister announced on Instagram that he and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were separating after 18 years of marriage.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” wrote the prime minister.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

Trudeau and Grégoire met when they were kids growing up in Montreal. They reconnected as adults in June 2003 and began dating several months later. They were engaged in 2004 and married a year later on May 28, 2005.

Along with 15-year-old Xavier, the couple share two other children together.

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto