Justin Bieber's flashy outfit steals the show at NHL game (PHOTOS)

Canadian pop star and hockey superfan Justin Bieber stole the show at Thursday’s Toronto Maple Leafs game, rocking what appeared to be a Care Bear-inspired rainbow jacket.

It was a full house at Scotiabank Arena last night, with the Leafs facing off against the Los Angeles Kings. Although there were thousands of fans cheering throughout the stands, no one stuck out quite like Bieber, who was joined by his wife, Hailey.

The singer complemented his purple, pink, and blue jacket with Willy Wonka-esque purple sunglasses, acid-wash jeans, and of course, a Leafs hat.

Bieber managed to catch the attention of not only fans at the game but even some of the players themselves.

After the game, Leafs centre Auston Matthews was asked if he saw Bieber’s colourful fit, to which he replied, “Yeah, it was hard to miss. I think I caught it a little bit early before they announced him, but yeah, I definitely saw that.”

Social media was also flooded with lots of reactions from fans, with one person claiming the singer looked like a “Care Bear with disposable income.”

Justin Bieber is in the building tonight dressed like a Care Bear with disposable income. pic.twitter.com/uKQyVCf8RO — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) December 9, 2022

Some fans loved the jacket so much that they wanted to know where they could purchase one for themselves.

No but a couple of us are wondering about the jacket & where to get it admin can you find out thx — jen zamolodchikova (@KatyaAndYourDad) December 9, 2022

While most people seemed to think the jacket was reminiscent of the Care Bears, others thought Bieber resembled the eccentric chocolate factory owner, Willy Wonka.

Justin Bieber dressed like Willy Wonka to go to the Leafs game pic.twitter.com/hN8h9Pu3t1 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) December 9, 2022

The Maple Leafs Twitter page even replaced its header with an image of Bieber at the game.

The maple leafs put Justin Bieber’s photo of last night as their header! pic.twitter.com/xcUbBtOfP7 — Mira (@OneLifeFeeling) December 9, 2022

It just so happened to be a vibrant game for the Leafs too, who emerged in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.