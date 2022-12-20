"DON'T BUY IT": Justin Bieber slams H&M for using his face and name on new collection (PHOTOS)

Justin Bieber isn’t pleased with H&M’s latest collection.

The Canadian pop star took to Instagram on Monday to slam the fashion retail giant for using his face and name on new products it’s selling.

“I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M,” Bieber posted to his Instagram stories. “All without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

The collection includes a sweater dress with a black and white photo of his face and a tote bag with multiple black and white images of him, among other products.

“THE H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT. DON’T BUY IT,” he added.

In a statement to CNN, a rep for H&M disputed the “Peaches” singer’s claim.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” they said.

The tote bag appears to be no longer available on the site, and the sweater dress is currently not available for purchase but is labelled as “coming soon.”

If you want approved Bieber products, look no further than the celebrity’s own creations.

Besides selling his official merch on his website, the Stratford, Ontario-born performer also launched his own clothing line called Drew House in 2019.