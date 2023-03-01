Justin Bieber cancels remaining tour dates months after diagnosis

Months after sharing news about his medical diagnosis, Justin Bieber has cancelled all remaining dates of his world tour.

The Canadian singer, who turned 29 on March 1, took to social media last September to share his struggle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a neurological disorder, which he said left his face partially paralyzed.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” he stated at the time.

According to his tour news Twitter account, Justice Tour Updates, the entire tour has been cancelled. An announcement posted on February 28 states, “Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remaining dates of his ‘Justice World Tour.'”

A quick glance through Ticketmaster shows that Bieber was scheduled to perform in Ireland, Great Britain, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. His remaining North American stops would’ve also included Washington, DC, Connecticut, California, and Wisconsin. Scheduled dates in Asia have also been cancelled.

According to TMZ, the tour was originally scheduled to start in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. After kicking off the tour in 2022, at least one concert date was postponed after Bieber tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans expressed their frustration but remained hopeful and encouraged the singer to focus on his health.