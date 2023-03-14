Host Simu Liu reacts to topless protester behind Avril Lavigne at Juno Awards

The host of the 52nd Juno Awards that were held in Edmonton on Monday night, actor Simu Liu, had a few things to say about the topless protester that appeared behind Avril Lavigne on stage.

Lavigne was on the stage presenting the next performer when the protester stood behind her, with Lavigne saying, “Get the f**k off, b***h.”

Speaking to the media after the show, Liu added “It was the most Canadian way to be escorted off stage,” commenting on how the protester was gently whisked off the stage.

“Which I think is a little bit more than what she deserved,” he added.

Lavigne was nominated for five awards at the ceremonies, including for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice, as well as single, album, artist, and pop album of the year.

The interaction between Liu and Lavigne didn’t stop there — earlier on in the night, before Lavigne took to the stage, Liu sang a melody of her songs.