Junior hockey player appears to hit fan with his stick (VIDEO)

A bizarre video of Halifax Mooseheads player and Nashville Predators prospect Zachary L’Heureux has surfaced.

Footage acquired and shared by journalist Yanick St. Denis appears to show the 19-year-old spearing a fan with his hockey stick during a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) game as his team heads toward the dressing room after a shootout loss.

Primeur : J’ai obtenu une vidéo qui montre que Zachary L’Heureux (@HFXMooseheads) passe son bâton entre la porte et la bande et il semble tenter de frapper des partisans. @OlympiquesGAT @LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/AHOG7Z21uh — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenis1047) February 10, 2023

In the video, L’Heureux appears to pass his stick through the boards and hit fans with it multiple times. A referee skates over to him before to clip ends.

Upon sharing the video to social media, St. Denis wrote the following statement in French: “The QMJHL said they had no video that showed the incident. I made a simple call to get this. I confirm that the league has these images in hand now.”

The Halifax Mooseheads are set to play the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Friday evening. The QMJHL has not made a statement on the incident as of yet. It is still unclear whether L’Heureux will play.