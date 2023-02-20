Those who tuned in to Sunday’s NBA All-Star game may have noticed a brief yet impactful moment during the singing of the Canadian national anthem.

During her pre-game performance Jully Black, a Canadian R&B singer, sang ‘O Canada! Our home on native land,’ rather than the traditional lyrics of ‘and native land’. The singer put a heavy emphasis on the alteration, taking a vocal pause.

Online reactions to the intentional edit made to promote indigenous history soon went viral under the hashtag #OurHomeOnNativeLand.

The bold move seems to have gone over well with the majority of Twitter users.

Some say they would even embrace adopting the change for good.

Jully Black just changed the words to the Canadian national anthem by singing ‘Oh Canada, our home ON native land’ and I thought it was beautiful 🇨🇦#NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/ndZrJn3FqZ — Alice (@ArmoAlice) February 20, 2023

It is beautiful! Way to go Jully. “Our Home on Native Land…” https://t.co/q9jWPCyqwl — Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) February 20, 2023

Jully Black is an icon for changing the lyrics of Canada’s anthem to “our home on native land” at All Star Weekend. — viv (@v1vsace) February 20, 2023

Black has not said much about the moment, but she did respond to a congratulatory tweet from rapper and Public Enemy member Chuck D. “This is less about me and more about being apart of the change in any way I can,” Black wrote.

Your love means the WORLD to me! You’ve been #ThatGuy to impact change and educate to elevate us all! This is less about me and more about being apart of the change in any way I can! Love you Bro ❤️ https://t.co/cXG5sDkVqf — Jully Black (@JullyBlack) February 20, 2023

Canada’s national anthem was officially altered back in 2018 when the Senate voted to change the end of the lyric “True patriot love in all of thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”