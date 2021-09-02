This website connects women to safe, female-friendly travel experiences

Two travel resources have joined forces to help connect women to safe, affordable, female-friendly travel experiences.

The aptly named Women Travel the World is a “highly specialized search engine” that offers female-friendly tours, retreats, guides, and accommodations in more than 100 countries.

Originally launched in 2009, the site was acquired this week by Toronto-based JourneyWoman—a solo-travel and safety resource for women.

“For almost 30 years, JourneyWoman’s ethos has been to help women travel safely and well,” said CEO Carolyn Ray.

“Women make most travel decisions yet our research shows that finding safe, affordable, woman-friendly experiences is extremely challenging.”

Every listing on Women Travel the World has been verified “by women, for women.”

The site provides access to over 750 businesses that cater to slow, adventure, wellness, and luxury travel, and are inclusive of LGBTQ+ and Indigenous tourism.

“Women have unique travel criteria, including cost, safety, and cleanliness—which will be more important post pandemic,” Ray said.

“Our research shows that 80% of women will choose a tour, accommodation or retreat if it has been verified as safe and women-friendly by JourneyWoman.”

By combining Women Travel the World with its existing “Women’s Travel Directory,” the company will offer the “world’s largest” directory of verified, women-friendly businesses.

JourneyWoman noted that the merger will also help support women-owned and female-friendly tourism businesses that have been “severely impacted” by COVID-19.

“Now more than ever before, women need confidence that they are choosing a women-friendly company that is attuned to their needs, including safety and value,” said Jennifer Haddow, CEO of British Columbia’s Wild Women Expeditions.

“JourneyWoman’s new site will help them find the experience of their dreams and intentionally support women-owned businesses around the world.”