"A narcissistic misogynist": Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend alleges he emotionally abused her

Actor Jonah Hill, known for his comedic roles in 21 Jump Street and Superbad, is being accused of emotional abuse and misogyny by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who leaked a series of their text messages on Instagram over the weekend.

Brady, a semi-professional surfer and law student, posted several screenshots of text exchanges allegedly sent between her and the actor while they dated in 2021.

The first few screenshots shared by Brady show Hill allegedly asking her to remove any images from her Instagram page that showed “her ass in a thong” while surfing.

Y’all aren’t sharing ALL of the Jonah Hill texts and that doesn’t sit right with me. It gets so much worse after that first one. pic.twitter.com/8Ay5Kuwkky — Hugh Kairs🫐 (@LyfeIzWeerd) July 8, 2023

“All the posts I removed from my page,” writes Brady, referring to the images of her surfing that she has taken down.

“Good start. You don’t seem to get it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them, and you’ve made that clear. And I hope it makes you happy,” reads the reply to her, followed by another image sent showing Brady surfing in a bathing suit.

“Respect however you want to live your life you only get one. Sort of done with explaining myself,” he continues.

Brady posted the screenshot with the caption, “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan.”

Another text screenshot shared by Brady shows Hill allegedly listing things that he cannot support in the relationship.

“If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you,” reads the text.

“If these things bring you to a place of happiness, I support it, and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership.”

“Sharing this publically now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do,” Brady wrote in another slide.

Brady referred to Hill’s behaviour as misogynistic and emotionally abusive in her Instagram story.

She also reposted a photo on her Instagram feed that Hill had allegedly made her take down.

“Reviving a pic I took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist,” she states in the caption.

She also referenced her mental health, stating, “I too struggle with mental health, but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.”

It appears that Brady was referring to Hill’s own struggle with mental health. The 39-year-old has been very open about his own mental health journey.

In 2022, Hill released a documentary titled Stutz, where he has candid conversations with his psychiatrist, Phil Stutz.

He also removed his Instagram page in 2022 after revealing he had been suffering from anxiety attacks.

Brady has been actively posting about the aftermath of the initial texts she shared.

On Monday, she posted a screenshot of a message she wrote to an unknown recipient stating that until she dated Hill, she “never had any experience like that.”

“I’ve been pretty lucky in the boyfriend department before Jonah, and it’s not like he treated me like a dog, it’s more like he was really intelligent and whether it was conscious or not, he played on my openness and vulnerability, and just totally twisted my perception of reality,” she writes.

Brady and Hill broke up in 2022 after a year of dating, according to Teen Vogue.

Hill has not responded to the accusations.