US President Joe Biden to make first official visit to Canada this spring

US President Joe Biden will be visiting Canada in March, his first official trip to the country since taking office.

Biden’s Canadian trip was confirmed by officials on Tuesday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the US president at the North American Leaders’ Summit.

The president’s full itinerary has yet to be mapped out and it is not yet known where in Canada he will go. The last US president to visit Ottawa was Barack Obama, in 2016.

Former president Donald Trump did not visit Canada during his presidency, marking the end of a practice that newly elected US presidents visit Canada at least once in their term.

In 2016, Trudeau said it was a “great pleasure” to work with Obama after the two shared a fruitful relationship as respective country leaders.