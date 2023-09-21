Disney Cruise Line is hiring for jobs that come with magical perks and benefits

If you’re looking to live The Suite Life on Deck, Disney Cruise Line has a lineup of jobs that’ll make your dreams come true.

Recruitment company Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency is searching for candidates from Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand to fill various jobs for Disney’s several cruise ships.

This includes positions like youth activities counsellors, nursery staff, merchandisers, photographers, lifeguards, and theatre technicians.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to engage in a successful career with one of the most reputable companies in the world, working hard, having fun, visiting amazing destinations, and escaping the Canadian cold winters,” said Fabiana Estrela, CEO of Cast-A-Way, in a news release.

The recruitment company says the Disney cruise line launched its fifth ship, the Disney Wish, last year, and three more ships are getting ready to set sail, in addition to an island destination — so there are plenty of jobs available.

Not only will you get paid to sail on the open seas, but crew members also receive magical benefits and perks that’ll make any Disney fan jealous.

If you get hired for one of the several jobs, you’ll get unique Disney discounts, bi-weekly pay, development opportunities, medical coverage on contract, complimentary theme park admission, and more.

If you’re interested, you can apply here by emailing your CV to one of the emails on the site, based on your nationality and locations where there is a country representative.

There are no details about specific qualifications. The agency just says to include examples of your past three to five years of professional experience.

For more information, you can contact the recruitment agency online or by phone at +1-226-456-7881.

If you want a glimpse at what one of the new Disney cruise ships is like, here’s a sneak peek at the new Disney treasure.

Like the newest vessel, the Disney Wish, launched in Summer 2022, the upcoming Disney Treasure ship is akin to a Disney theme park on the high seas.