People in these Canadian cities change jobs the most frequently

Have you been loyal to the same employer for several years or do you find yourself switching jobs often?

The latter pattern has become a lot more common than it used to be. Some social commentators have called this era “The Great Resignation,” as more people are “job hopping” more frequently.

Employment website Indeed defines “job hopping” as “the practice of holding multiple jobs in a relatively short time.”

“Frequent job changes, once seen as a cause for concern on resumés, have become more common in today’s workforce,” reads an Indeed analysis from 2022.

How common is this in Canada?

A new study from resume.io puts this phenomenon into perspective by ranking Canadian cities from the most frequent job switches to the least. For this, researchers used data from LinkedIn.

“We identified all currently employed LinkedIn users with less than one year (‘job-hoppers’) or more than 10 years (‘loyal’) with their current company,” reads resume.io’s methodology.

It found that of all Canadian cities, Vancouver had the highest percentage of workers who stayed at a job for less than a year (20.5%).

“According to the Vancouver Economic Commission, the film industry is a ‘crucial employer,’ yet it tends to tired temporary workers, which could explain why hopping is so prevalent,” the report explains.

In contrast, the most loyal worker-employer relationships were found in Ottawa, with 27.22% of workers staying with their current company for over 10 years.

“According to Ottawa Insights, health and education are the capital’s largest employment sectors, followed by public administration,” the report states.

But that doesn’t mean switching jobs often isn’t common in Ottawa. The capital city may have a lot of employee loyalty, but it also ranked #3 for job hopping (17.22%), right after Montreal (17.78%).

Calgary had the fourth-highest job hopping rate (16.80%), followed by Ontario cities London (15.71%), Kitchener (15.69%), Windsor (15.52%), and Toronto (15.29%).

Then came Halifax in ninth place (14.86%) and Kelowna in 10th (14.29%).

As far as job loyalty is concerned, Ontario’s Kanata took the second position (26.19%), followed by Regina (24.14%), Calgary (23.6%), Edmonton (23.33%), Oshawa (22.73%), Hamilton (22.54%), and Saskatoon (22.22%).

In ninth and 10th place are Winnipeg (22.11%) and Barrie (21.74%).