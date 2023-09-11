Looking for a new job? These Canadian universities are hiring right now

It’s back-to-school season, and if you’re on the hunt for a new job or looking for a career change, why not check out openings at universities across Canada?
While there are a lot of education-related positions available, there are other staff positions worth considering. From admin to security, here are some job openings available right now.
Alberta
General administrator
View this post on Instagram
Where: University of Alberta
Salary: $47,918 to $64,697 per year
Education: Preferably a diploma program in business administration, accounting or human resources
Description: You’ll report to the general manager and assist the dean of students in various finance, HR, and IT tasks. If you have strong interpersonal and decision-making skills, this might be the role for you.
Residence life coordinator
View this post on Instagram
Where: MacEwan University
Salary: $21.87 to $31.80 per hour
Education: Diploma in a related field including, but not limited to, humanities, student development or management
Description: The successful candidate for this position will coordinate residence life leadership programs and lead staff to help them build community and plan events. You’ll be expected to handle emergencies after hours and coordinate situations with security services.
British Columbia
Auxiliary patrol officer
View this post on Instagram
Where: University of British Columbia
Salary: $26.30 to $28.76 per hour
Education: High school diploma
Description: This position requires at least three years of security experience and several training requirements, such as the BC Securities Services Act. You’ll need to be physically and mentally able to perform the position’s duties, which include responding to first aid calls and conducting campus security patrols (on foot, bicycle, or vehicle). You’ll also investigate and report complaints and conduct building and area searches in the event of bomb threats.
Records centre assistant
View this post on Instagram
Where: Simon Fraser University
Salary: $864.63 to $978.63 bi-weekly
Education: High school graduation and general courses or training of short duration
Description: You’ll be responsible for picking up, receiving, shelving, and stacking boxes of records in the university’s three record centres, so you should be able to lift boxes that weigh up to 20 kg. You must have excellent customer service skills as a records centre assistant (RCA). You’ll also have to update databases that track the location of files and boxes and maintain office supplies and equipment.
Ontario
Office clerk
View this post on Instagram
Where: University of Toronto
Salary: From $53,222
Education: College Diploma (two years) or acceptable combination of equivalent experience
Description: As the office clerk, you’ll report to the accounting supervisor and provide office support and assistance in processing financial documents into the University’s Financial Information System (FIS). Your tasks will include buying and managing office supplies, copiers, and the kitchen. You’ll also have to collect mail and deliveries while maintaining the department’s filing system and financial documents.
Coordinator, residence ambassadors
View this post on Instagram
Where: University of Waterloo
Salary: From $44,817 to $56,022
Education: Post-secondary degree or diploma in recreation, business, marketing, communications or equivalent post-secondary degree and experience
Description: This two-year position will require you to train 30 to 50 residence ambassadors each term. The successful candidate will coordinate residence tour programs and work with the marketing communications team on campaigns.
Quebec
Office assistant
View this post on Instagram
Where: McGill University
Salary: $30 per hour
Education: High school diploma or two years of related experience
Description: This is a part-time position where you’ll organize and conduct meetings, workshops, and sessions. As an office assistant, you’ll manage expenses and claims, create reports, and help prepare budgets. You’ll also be the liaison between your department and other departments and assist in providing assistance or information.
General driver
View this post on Instagram
Where: University of Quebec in Montreal
Salary: $22.07 to $26.16 per hour
Education: Diploma/certificates
Description: This role will require you to operate a vehicle and perform other tasks, including receiving, loading, unloading and transporting various items, furniture, and hazardous materials. You’ll be handling equipment such as forklifts or an electric pallet truck.