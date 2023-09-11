Looking for a new job? These Canadian universities are hiring right now

It’s back-to-school season, and if you’re on the hunt for a new job or looking for a career change, why not check out openings at universities across Canada?

While there are a lot of education-related positions available, there are other staff positions worth considering. From admin to security, here are some job openings available right now.

Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Alberta (@ualberta)



Where: University of Alberta

Salary: $47,918 to $64,697 per year

Education: Preferably a diploma program in business administration, accounting or human resources

Description: You’ll report to the general manager and assist the dean of students in various finance, HR, and IT tasks. If you have strong interpersonal and decision-making skills, this might be the role for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MacEwan University (@macewanu)

Where: MacEwan University

Salary: $21.87 to $31.80 per hour

Education: Diploma in a related field including, but not limited to, humanities, student development or management

Description: The successful candidate for this position will coordinate residence life leadership programs and lead staff to help them build community and plan events. You’ll be expected to handle emergencies after hours and coordinate situations with security services.

British Columbia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of British Columbia (@universityofbc)

Where: University of British Columbia

Salary: $26.30 to $28.76 per hour

Education: High school diploma

Description: This position requires at least three years of security experience and several training requirements, such as the BC Securities Services Act. You’ll need to be physically and mentally able to perform the position’s duties, which include responding to first aid calls and conducting campus security patrols (on foot, bicycle, or vehicle). You’ll also investigate and report complaints and conduct building and area searches in the event of bomb threats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Fraser University (@simonfraseru)

Where: Simon Fraser University

Salary: $864.63 to $978.63 bi-weekly

Education: High school graduation and general courses or training of short duration

Description: You’ll be responsible for picking up, receiving, shelving, and stacking boxes of records in the university’s three record centres, so you should be able to lift boxes that weigh up to 20 kg. You must have excellent customer service skills as a records centre assistant (RCA). You’ll also have to update databases that track the location of files and boxes and maintain office supplies and equipment.

Ontario

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Toronto (@uoft)

Where: University of Toronto

Salary: From $53,222

Education: College Diploma (two years) or acceptable combination of equivalent experience

Description: As the office clerk, you’ll report to the accounting supervisor and provide office support and assistance in processing financial documents into the University’s Financial Information System (FIS). Your tasks will include buying and managing office supplies, copiers, and the kitchen. You’ll also have to collect mail and deliveries while maintaining the department’s filing system and financial documents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Waterloo (@uofwaterloo)



Where: University of Waterloo

Salary: From $44,817 to $56,022

Education: Post-secondary degree or diploma in recreation, business, marketing, communications or equivalent post­-secondary degree and experience

Description: This two-year position will require you to train 30 to 50 residence ambassadors each term. The successful candidate will coordinate residence tour programs and work with the marketing communications team on campaigns.

Quebec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGill University (@mcgillu)

Where: McGill University

Salary: $30 per hour

Education: High school diploma or two years of related experience

Description: This is a part-time position where you’ll organize and conduct meetings, workshops, and sessions. As an office assistant, you’ll manage expenses and claims, create reports, and help prepare budgets. You’ll also be the liaison between your department and other departments and assist in providing assistance or information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Université du Québec à Montréal (@uqam)

Where: University of Quebec in Montreal

Salary: $22.07 to $26.16 per hour

Education: Diploma/certificates

Description: This role will require you to operate a vehicle and perform other tasks, including receiving, loading, unloading and transporting various items, furniture, and hazardous materials. You’ll be handling equipment such as forklifts or an electric pallet truck.