Looking for a job? These Canadian companies are hiring truck drivers

To say that Canada needs truck drivers is an understatement — there are currently over 3,300 job listings for truck drivers just on the Job Bank website.

Job Bank is an employment website operated by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

Some of the roles listed don’t even require experience. So, if you have a Class 1 or A driver’s license and think life on the road is for you, check out some openings we’ve compiled here:

Where: Delta, BC

Number of vacancies: 2

Company: GDR Logistics Inc.

Salary: $28.85 hourly/40 to 50 hours per week

Description: Experience is not required as the company will provide the training. In this role, you’ll be driving as part of a two-person team or a convoy and will be expected to load and unload products. You’ll oversee all aspects of the vehicle, including repairs and maintenance.

Where: Calgary, Alberta

Number of vacancies: 4

Company: Elite Fleet Logistics Inc.

Salary: $29.50 hourly/40 to 50 hours per week

Description: This role does require some experience. You’ll drive as part of a two-person team or convoy as you transport goods and materials. In addition to performing pre-trip, en-route, and post-trip inspections, you’ll have to record details such as cargo information, service hours, distance travelled, and fuel consumption. You’ll also need to ensure that the cargo is secure.

Long haul truck driver Where: Edmonton, Alberta Number of vacancies: 3 Company: Lubana Trucking Inc. Salary: $29 hourly/40 hours per week Description: In this job, experience would be an asset as you’ll operate and drive straight or articulated trucks as you transport goods and materials. In addition to maintenance, you’ll oversee all aspects of the vehicle, ensure that the cargo is secure, and receive payment for goods. Long haul truck driver Where: Norval, Ontario Number of vacancies: 4 Company: Hans Transport Salary: $27 to $29 hourly (to be negotiated)/40 to 60 hours per week Description: This role requires a minimum of one year of experience and knowledge of operating a CB radio, a GPS, and a trip recorder. The successful candidate will be responsible for vehicle maintenance and inspections, loading and unloading goods, and communication with central dispatch. You’ll also be transporting and handling dangerous goods.

Where: Bedford, Quebec

Number of vacancies: 3

Company: Transport Chalut 2000 Inc

Salary: $27 hourly/40 hours per week

Description: You’ll want to consider this role if you have at least one year of driving experience. You’ll be tasked with overseeing the vehicle’s condition and inspecting tires, lights, brakes, cold storage, and other equipment. Benefits of this position include bonuses, group insurance, life insurance, pension plans, and travel insurance.