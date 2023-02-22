Canadian photographer spotlights importance of Black education for Black History Month

Some gifts are truly life-changing. For Vancouver photographer Jada Jennifer Jimpinu Hill, a camera from her sister set her on a path to help change the world.

“My sister got me a camera in 2012, and it just became a part of me,” Jimpinu told Daily Hive. “Everywhere I went, I would take photos of inspiration. I would wake up at 3 am just to write down a photoshoot idea that popped into my head. And I haven’t stopped learning about photography since.”

Life-long learning is important to Jimpinu, and she wishes the same successful educational journey for Black students in Canada. That is why she has created a newly commissioned photo series for Daily Hive for Black History Month.

“My photo series sheds light on the Black educational system in Canada,” explains Jimpinu, who is also a creative director and videographer. “It promotes and advocates representation, awareness and support for Black students in a school environment.

“We need to diversify the teaching of Black education in our classrooms and provide resources specifically for Black students. We need anti-racism clubs and classes to help educate and raise awareness about racial issues. We need to provide resources for Black students and have counsellors available that can provide the specific support we need in school.”

The Nigerian photographer also shared that the photo series aims to celebrate Black excellence and the scholars already doing the work.

“I created this series to change the narrative and promote awareness for the Black community. Including Black history and culture in the curriculum is important to help understand and represent Black voices. We speak on inclusivity a lot, but have we found a way to really be inclusive? This is a question that should be treated with the utmost urgency.”

Black History Month is an important time for Jimpinu, though it wasn’t until she began to travel the world that she realized its significance.

“Growing up African, I never really knew the importance of Black History Month. I was raised in an environment where everyone was black, so I never really knew what it felt like to be a minority until I moved out of the continent and realized how important it was.

“Black people living in North America have a lot to prove and advocate for, just because of our skin. It is important for our allies and the world to know that we are Black every day, not just for the month of February. I hope you do not forget us for the rest of the year.”

Jimpinu is her tribal name, meaning “She came because of us,” which is a power that she carries with her everywhere she goes.

“I believe I was put on Earth to serve,” said Jimpinu.” I am here for my community, to tell our stories, so we are heard. To curate our stories and experiences in such a way that we are seen and treated like we should.

“My core purpose is to bring my community together, there are endless possibilities and stories we have not touched yet. That is where I come in.”

The acclaimed photographer’s biggest influences are deeply rooted in Black culture and in cinema. Creators like Spike Lee, TG Omori, Meji Alabi, Ava Duvernay, Wes Anderson movies, the Russo brothers, and a lot of afrobeat music videos. She also draws inspiration and influence from her childhood and from her mom.

Jimpinu describes herself as always being in tune with the arts, even being a music theory protégé as a child. However, this came with its own set of challenges.

“Back home in Nigeria, when you are smarter than the average person, your path ahead is set in the sciences. To be an engineer or a doctor. But deep down, the creative fire was always there.

“I became a self-taught photographer, videographer and creative director over the years. Three college degrees and three continents later, I decided to pursue this path. It came with a lot of shame as it’s difficult for an African child to leave an ambitious path. But I have finally embraced my calling.”

The entrepreneur and visual artist is already hard at work on her next photo series, highlighting the importance of Black hair.

“Hair has always been integral to Black history, but Afro-hair continues to be discriminated against in the system,” explains Jimpinu. “The issue of Black hair is not only about beauty standards but carries political and social implications.

“Black individuals can face discrimination and exclusion from educational and employment opportunities solely based on their hair. Black women and girls in particular, face pressure to change their hair to conform to societal norms, which can lead to a loss of cultural identity.”

Jimpinu hopes that her “Black Hairstory” photo series helps normalize Afro hairstyles as they are so diverse and beautiful.

“I believe we need to boost the confidence of Black people today to carry their natural hair without worry. There is a need for increased cultural sensitivity and understanding in society.”

She is also working on creating an agency that puts Black people in the front and centre and is excited to continue highlighting the beauty of Africa and all its people.

“I believe reflecting on the past and seeing ways to improve the quality of life for the average Black individual is key to commemorating Black History Month. This way, we can focus on creating a better future.

“Photography is a powerful medium that transcends language and cultural barriers. It can send ideas and messages directly to the heart. Creating speaks for me when I can’t speak up, and it will speak for me long after I’m gone.”