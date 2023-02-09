Jim Carrey is selling his LA mansion for $28.9M and it's gorgeous (PHOTOS)

Jim Carrey just put his LA home of nearly 30 years on the market and it’s like walking into his own personal art gallery.

The Canadian-American actor is selling the 12,700-square-foot mansion for a whopping $28.9 million. It boasts five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two acres of land filled with luxurious amenities.

While the property has the usual fixings you’d expect a Hollywood star who’s played iconic characters (e.g. the Grinch, Truman Burbank, and Ace Ventura) to have like a pool…

A tennis court…

A home movie theatre…

And an outdoor bedroom sanctuary…

The listing, which is managed by Sotheby’s International Realty, also shows that Carrey has injected the home with his colourful personality via his own artworks.

In this image of the star’s living room, you can see his large-scale painting Hooray We Are All Broken, which features four abstract polka dot figures on a rainbow backdrop.

Yes, Carrey is a multihyphenate, also delving into painting and sculpting during his career as an artist.

He’s exhibited his work in American and Canadian galleries, and has even dabbled in political cartoons, which he posted on Twitter during the Donald Trump administration.

The Sonic the Hedgehog star has even made a short documentary about his artistic process, which features original pieces that are hung in his home.

Unfortunately, his art is not included in the sale, and neither are his framed Riddler and Grinch costumes.

In a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Carrey revealed why he decided to leave his home.

“I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” he said before quoting David Bowie’s iconic song: “Ch-ch-ch-changes!”