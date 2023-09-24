Jewish group demands apology after parliament celebrates man who fought with Nazis

A Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit was given a standing ovation in Canada’s Parliament, and Jewish groups are calling for an apology and explanation.

On Friday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Ottawa and was welcomed by MPs. During this parliament visit, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was introduced by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, as “a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” and “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero.”

However, in a statement Sunday from Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, it said the Speaker had “ignor[ed]” the fact that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, “a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented.”

The FSWC added it was “shocking” to see the veteran be invited to Ottawa and given a standing ovation.

“At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada’s Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others, and that was declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg Trials,” the statement reads. “There should be no confusion that this unit was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable.”

FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others. An apology and explanation is owed.https://t.co/ZkzIkOCvBe — Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (@CanadianFSWC) September 24, 2023

In a tweet, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs added it is “deeply troubled & disturbed” the veteran was celebrated in Parliament.

“Canada’s Jewish community stands firmly with Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression,” it added. “But we can’t stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed.”

We are deeply troubled & disturbed that a Ukrainian veteran of the infamous 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS – which actively participated in the genocide of Jews – was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament.

#Canada's Jewish community stands… — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) September 24, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada for comment.