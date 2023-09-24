NewsCanada

Jewish group demands apology after parliament celebrates man who fought with Nazis

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 24 2023, 8:52 pm
Jewish group demands apology after parliament celebrates man who fought with Nazis
fswc.ca | The Forward

A Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit was given a standing ovation in Canada’s Parliament, and Jewish groups are calling for an apology and explanation. 

On Friday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Ottawa and was welcomed by MPs. During this parliament visit, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was introduced by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, as “a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” and “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero.”

However, in a statement Sunday from Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, it said the Speaker had “ignor[ed]” the fact that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, “a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented.”

A photo from a blog by an SS Galichina veterans’ group that shows Yaroslav Hunka (front row, middle) | The Forward

The FSWC added it was “shocking” to see the veteran be invited to Ottawa and given a standing ovation. 

“At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada’s Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others, and that was declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg Trials,” the statement reads. “There should be no confusion that this unit was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable.”

In a tweet, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs added it is “deeply troubled & disturbed” the veteran was celebrated in Parliament.

“Canada’s Jewish community stands firmly with Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression,” it added. “But we can’t stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada for comment. 

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.