Here's why Jerry Springer and his family kept his cancer struggles private

American journalist, talk show host, and the 56th mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer, died of pancreatic cancer in his Chicago home on Thursday. He was 79 years old.

Springer was arguably best known for the eponymous tabloid talk show Jerry Springer, which aired from 1991 to 2018.

The show’s live audience famously cheered him onto the stage, screaming “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” every single episode.

Springer’s death came as a shock to many of his fans and friends. A Springer family spokesperson told TMZ that the TV personality had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

It has now been revealed that the star and his family chose to keep his illness private so it “wouldn’t become a burden to many of those who cared so deeply about him,” TMZ reported.

A representative said Springer was ill for months, but the direness of his diagnosis became apparent only recently.

When he shared a cigar with Springer nearly a month ago, TV talk show host Steve Wilkos had no clue about his friend’s cancer struggles. The two long-time friends had a good time discussing old memories.

Wilkos told TMZ he believes that was “Jerry’s way of saying goodbye.”

Springer is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer.