Veteran talk show host Jerry Springer dead at 79

American journalist, talk show host, and the 56th mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer, has died, TMZ has confirmed. He was 79.

A family spokesperson told TMZ that Springer had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Springer, who died in Chicago on Thursday, was arguably best known for the eponymous tabloid talk show Jerry Springer, which aired from 1991 to 2018.

The show’s live audience famously cheered him onto the stage, screaming “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” every single episode.

Springer is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer.