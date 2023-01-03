Marvel star Jeremy Renner recovering in ICU from two surgeries after snowplow accident

Marvel superhero Jeremy Renner is recovering from two surgeries after a snowplowing accident in Nevada landed him in the hospital on New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson for the actor told CNN that he was in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition.”

The movie star, who’s known for his portrayal of Avenger’s master archer Hawkeye, has so far undergone two surgeries for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

A “weather-related accident” while snowplowing hospitalized the 51-year-old actor on Sunday, representative Sam Mast confirmed with CNN.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno, Nevada said they responded to a “traumatic injury” involving Renner.

Deputies found the actor injured and transported him to a nearby hospital. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, he was the only person involved in the accident.

While Nevada authorities did not share specific details on how the snow plow accident occurred, a neighbour told TMZ that the snowplow accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs, causing him to lose a lot of blood.

Luckily, another neighbour who’s a doctor was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived, reported TMZ.

The Hawkeye star’s last social media post was four days ago promoting his new show on Disney+ called Rennervations.

Fans flooded the comments wishing him a speedy recovery.

“I hope you recover very soon Jeremy! You are an amazing person, very strong and brave. I love you man,” one person commented.

At the time of the incident, parts of Nevada received around 15 to 30 cm of snow.