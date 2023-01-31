"Jeopardy!" featured a Canadian province and contestants did surprisingly well

Ontario was front and centre on US television on Monday night, featuring a special category on Jeopardy! dedicated to Canada’s most populous province.

The quiz show’s episode on January 30 featured a very cheekily named category, “Worst Case Ontario”(a la Ricky LaFleur), that challenged contestants on the province’s geography, landmarks and hockey teams.

There was a category on Jeopardy today called “Worst Case Ontario” pic.twitter.com/epvLIvKZYe — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) January 31, 2023

The $1,000 Ontario question, related to the wonderful world of Windsor, asked contestants, “Zombies (& not the slow ones) are making their way from Detroit to this city across the Ambassador Bridge.”

Contestant Sam correctly answered the question and kicks off the game.

“The intraprovince rivalry between the national capital’s Ottawa Senators and these provincial capital NHLers comes to a fever of hate,” asks the next clue.

One would think this is another easy question considering it asks specifically for the “provincial capital” team. However, one contestant incorrectly answers with “the flames,” referring to the CALGARY Flames, which is just about as far off as you can get.

Sam correctly answers with “the Maple Leafs” and adds $800 to his total.

Oh look…a Jeopardy category about Ontario politics 😕 pic.twitter.com/YTxzgrZgMZ — Adam Stewart 🏳️‍🌈 (@RAdamStewart) January 31, 2023

For $600, contestants were asked about the CN Tower with this clue, “King Kong, he’s real and he’s climbing this 1,815-foot structure, his eye filling the window of the revolving restaurant.”

Sam, a seemingly Ontario expert, quickly racked up his total with this question as well.

The next question says, “this province directly to the west makes a series of nighttime cow-tipping raids causing general chaos.”

In a very basic geography query, contestant Sam sees his first fumble with the answer of “Saskatchewan,” while fellow player Jake guesses even further away with Alberta.

Thirty seconds quickly pass while the question goes unanswered, with all three contestants seemingly forgetting the last prairie province, Manitoba.

Hahahaha “Worst Case Ontario” is a category on Jeopardy tonight! pic.twitter.com/u00N1eu45X — 🍁Canadian Fletchy☘️ 🌻🇺🇦 (@Darth_Pingu) January 31, 2023

The last clue, “Worst case? Ill-tempered aquatic creatures emerge from this Great Lake upon which Thunder Bay sits,” sees a correct guess by Jake, who answers with Lake Superior.

And that quickly wraps up the category. For these non-Canadian players, I have to say they didn’t do terribly at all.

No one on Jeopardy! knew that Manitoba is directly west of Ontario — Chandan (@GutStrings) January 31, 2023

I guarantee that if Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach was on this episode, she would’ve absolutely crushed this category, being a U of T grad and all.

Late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek would’ve also cleared the category, being from Sudbury and forever immortalized in his hometown with a gigantic mural.

If Jeopardy! really wants to stump contestants, they should ask questions about the price of food found in Loblaws.