Monday Addams? Tattoo of Jenna Ortega roasted for looking nothing like her (PHOTOS)

Someone got a tattoo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and let’s just say that despite having all the elements necessary, it didn’t turn out very well.

A photo of the tattoo, depicting the star wearing her hair in two classically Wednesday pigtails, has taken the internet by storm for looking nothing like Ortega. If anything, it’s reminding people of several other celebrities.

“Not Wednesday L. Jackson,” wrote Twitter user @trillary_banks_ on Tuesday, pointing out how much it resembles the Snakes on a Plane star Samuel L. Jackson.

not Wednesday L. Jackson 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/43fEk14ybH — wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) January 3, 2023

Someone even posted a GIF of him in a pink wig with a blunt bang to stress on the similarity.

More people said the unfortunate ink brought to mind the Nigerian comedian Mohamed Natoume, aka Grand M, whose out-of-context clips have been central to global meme culture for the past few years.

Y’all can’t tell me this doesn’t look like him pic.twitter.com/913Yh8gJcF — Likkle Miss (@_gold_melanin) January 3, 2023

I can’t unsee the resemblance between these two https://t.co/exP6plyv7L pic.twitter.com/y1grV6Ehrx — Samantha Ojeaga – Egenege (@antha_jeaga) January 3, 2023

The resemblance is so uncanny, Natoume posted a photoshopped picture of the tattoo on his own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAND M 🇲🇱 (@grand_m_officiel_)

On the upside, the bad tat job also gave people a chance to show off their Wednesday Addams tattoos. Look at this hyperrealistic and spooky Christina Ricci version with white eyes!

Im glad mine looks just like Wednesday.😂 pic.twitter.com/hpm4zy2Se6 — 𝕾𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖕𝖎𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖇𝖞🕷 (@autuminaa) January 3, 2023

So far, Ortega has not responded to the tattoo, despite hundreds of people tagging her in photos of it across social media platforms. Unfortunately, the origin of the tattoo is unclear — we don’t know whose leg it’s inked on for life or the artist behind it.

Though the tattoo artist may have failed to capture the 20-year-old actress’s looks to a tee, their work does, arguably, have the essence of an Addams Family member.

And, boy, does it meet the creepiness criteria for someone like Wednesday.