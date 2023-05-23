Jeep driver loses it in Canadian road rage incident (VIDEO)

An expletive-filled road rage incident was captured on video in Coquitlam, BC, where a Jeep driver lost it on another motorist who he claimed cut him off.

The exchange featuring very colourful language was uploaded to TikTok Monday, where a man in a white Jeep is seen saying he’ll “f**k your mother, I’ll f**k your father,” to a woman in a black sedan.

“The way you cut me off, I woulda hit you,” the man says, before calling the woman “brainless white trash.”

Commenters were divided about the altercation, with some sympathizing with how frustrating it is to be cut off, while others denounced the public display of anger.

“Money does not buy class,” one person said, referring to the man’s vehicle.

Coquitlam RCMP said they weren’t able to locate a police file associated with the incident.