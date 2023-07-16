Forget packing, Japan Airlines will let you rent clothes at your destination

Love travelling but hate packing? If you’re travelling to Japan, you’ll be able to pack so light that you might be able to skip the baggage check-in counter entirely.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has teamed up with Sumitomo Corporation to launch a clothing-sharing service called “Any Wear, Anywhere” that will be available to tourists and business travellers.

The trial period started on July 5, 2023, and will continue until August 31, 2024.

“With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis [on] sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism,” reads a release.

Clothes available for rent are either pre-owned or from excess stock “thereby promoting the concept of a circular economy.”

Here’s how it works: at least one month ahead, check out the options available on the website, then select a set of clothes. Sizes range from small to XL, and one set can include three tops and two bottoms or more depending on your requirement.

Next, enter your details such as your JAL booking number, address for delivery, pick-up and return date. Once you arrive, you can pick up and return your reserved clothes at your hotel or Airbnb. The items are then washed and ironed so you won’t have to worry about a suitcase full of wrinkled clothes.

Sets can cost you anywhere from 4,000 (CAD $38) to 7,000 Japanese yen (CAD $67), and shipping is included.

Would you give this service a try?