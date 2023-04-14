"Our miracle": Couple nets enormous $60M Lotto Max jackpot

A couple in Manitoba is counting their lucky stars after netting a record-breaking $60 million Lotto Mn late last month.

Janice and Randy Glays of Winnipeg won their prize on the March 31 draw, and their win is the largest single-ticket win purchased at retail in Manitoba’s history.

The Glays win matches the amount of a $60 million jackpot won by a family of four Winnipeggers on a ticket sold through PlayNow.com in January 2021.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says Randy purchased the winning ticket – a $6 quick pick – from Ascendent Lottery, located at 215 St. Anne’s Road.

While claiming their prize, the couple laughed about a long-running inside joke they

have about lottery tickets.

“You know, I always ask Randy, ‘Why are you buying tickets?’ and he always says, ‘One day… you never know.’” Janice said.

“Well, it’s that one day now, and we have permanent grins on our faces. This is our miracle!”

Randy discovered the windfall when he checked the ticket in-store on a self-scanner and immediately thought he was reading the amount wrong.

“I’ve never seen such a big number!” he told the WCLC. “I couldn’t believe it. Right away, we gave the ticket to the retailer to double-check it,” Randy continued. “We both screamed a little and hugged each other – it felt unbelievable and wonderful all at once.”

The couple described the windfall as a “generational win.” They plan to share their massive prize with their family and spend a little bit on themselves.

“It’s so life-changing,” said Janice. “And obviously not just for us. It’s going to change our family’s lives for generations.”

“We can move from our apartment to a house with lots of space and windows,” she continued. “We can do some travelling and simply enjoy life – it’s amazing!”

The winning Lotto Max numbers on March 31 were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47, and 50.