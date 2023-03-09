"This sure sounds racist": Columnist facing heat for comments on Jagmeet Singh's turban

A political columnist based in Toronto is facing harsh criticism after a tweet about Jagmeet Singh’s turban.

The tweet in question has received over one million views and was shared yesterday following a House of Commons committee involving grocery chain CEOs, who were being questioned about inflated food prices.

The tweet from Brian Lilley, a columnist for the Toronto Sun, shows a picture of the federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wearing a yellow turban.

“Jagmeet looks like he wore his No Name turban today just to grill Galen Weston at committee,” the tweet reads.

“I know he changes the colours for special days or occaision but didn’t expect to see No Name yellow today. Is it on purpose or a coincidence?” Lilley asked in the tweet.

The tweet has been ratioed, receiving way more reactions than likes.

For now, Singh seems to have ignored the tweet himself, but others have chimed in, criticizing Lilley for the insensitive remarks.

Author and fellow columnist David Moscrop tweeted, “This is low. Even for you.”

Comments came from people on all sides of the political spectrum.

David Kochie, a public affairs professional, tweeted, “Jagmeet Singh has more grace, thoughtfulness, and respect than you ever will.”

Singh’s colleague, Sarah Hoffman, tweeted, “This sure sounds racist. Is that on purpose or a coincidence?”

Even political opponents took Singh’s side, including Harjit Sajjan, who pointed to his turban in reflection of the tweet.