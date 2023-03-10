NewsPoliticsMediaCanada

Jagmeet Singh has a classy comeback for comments on his turban

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
Mar 10 2023, 11:27 pm
Wandering views/Shutterstock

After a political columnist faced harsh criticism for a tweet about Jagmeet Singh’s yellow turban, the tweet has since been deleted and Singh appears to have made a classy clap back.

On Wednesday, March 8, columnist for the Toronto Sun Brian Lilley tweeted a photo of federal NDP leader Singh.

“Jagmeet looks like he wore his No Name turban today just to grill Galen Weston at committee,” the tweet read.

“I know he changes the colours for special days or occasions but didn’t expect to see No Name yellow today. Is it on purpose or a coincidence?”

jagmeet

A screenshot of the original tweet, as shared by Twitter user @ravenwentrogue

The tweet had over two million views and was shared following a House of Commons committee involving grocery chain CEOs, who were being questioned about inflated food prices.

It was later deleted, and two days later – an eternity in the internet age – Lilley said “I apologize to those who I offended.”

 

Singh seemed to respond to the controversy on Friday afternoon, saying, “Some people try to make us feel less than… to them I say: Be who you are.”

Singh shared a photo of himself in his youth to accompany the message.

Stay classy!

With files from Amir Ali.

