Jagmeet Singh has a classy comeback for comments on his turban

After a political columnist faced harsh criticism for a tweet about Jagmeet Singh’s yellow turban, the tweet has since been deleted and Singh appears to have made a classy clap back.

On Wednesday, March 8, columnist for the Toronto Sun Brian Lilley tweeted a photo of federal NDP leader Singh.

“Jagmeet looks like he wore his No Name turban today just to grill Galen Weston at committee,” the tweet read.

“I know he changes the colours for special days or occasions but didn’t expect to see No Name yellow today. Is it on purpose or a coincidence?”

Jagmeet looks like he wore his No Name turban today just to grill Galen Weston at committee.

I know he changes the colours for special days or occaision but didn’t expect to see No Name yellow today. Is it on purpose or a coincidence? pic.twitter.com/rOmModWgkc — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) March 8, 2023

The tweet had over two million views and was shared following a House of Commons committee involving grocery chain CEOs, who were being questioned about inflated food prices.

It was later deleted, and two days later – an eternity in the internet age – Lilley said “I apologize to those who I offended.”

I have deleted a previous tweet that has caused controversy and been seen as insensitive. That was not the intent and I apologize to those who I offended. The tweet has therefore been deleted. — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) March 10, 2023

Singh seemed to respond to the controversy on Friday afternoon, saying, “Some people try to make us feel less than… to them I say: Be who you are.”

I’ve had lots of great conversations about why I wear a turban and what it means. But some people try to make us feel less than. I think of how that hurts kids especially. To them I say: Be who you are.

Have pride in all you bring to the table.

You belong. pic.twitter.com/BhXKYjERO0 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 10, 2023

Singh shared a photo of himself in his youth to accompany the message.

Stay classy!

With files from Amir Ali.