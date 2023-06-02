Multimillion lotto jackpot leads to early retirement for film industry worker

A film industry worker from Ontario has found his own movie-like happy ending after winning $5,000,000 in Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

Murray Mainprize of Keswick won his main prize on May 17 — a jackpot that could change his life. The multimillionaire said he’s been playing the lottery every week since the introduction of OLG’s Lottario in the late ’70s.

“It’s part of my regular Sunday routine,” he told OLG while at its prize centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Mainprize did not believe his eyes when the words “Big Winner” flashed on the screen while he checked his lottery ticket. He said he thought he had won $5,000 at first.

“Then I realized there were way too many zeroes!” the jackpot winner shared. “I was stunned and thought, ‘Is this a dream?’ I was floating on cloud nine!”

His wife didn’t believe him at first, but then he shared the news with the rest of his family. “We celebrated together over the long weekend,” he said, smiling.

Initially, Mainprize thought taking some time off would be a good idea, but he decided to retire early instead.

“I’m going to miss my crew,” the 62-year-old said. “I don’t know how to describe it – it’s so surreal,” he concluded.

He plans on going fishing more and enjoying his newly freed-up schedule.

How big would a jackpot have to be for you to consider retiring? You might want to consider your luck soon — a massive prize is up for grabs.

The draw for LottoMax’s $65 million jackpot took place on Tuesday, May 30, and the winning numbers were 13, 14, 18, 19, 29, 38, and 36. Unfortunately, however, there were no winners to claim the life-changing prize, and no one matched the numbers for the second prize, worth $263,396.50.

Over a month since someone won the jackpot, the prize has reached the Lotto Max maximum limit of $70 million. There’s now also an estimated 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

Will you be trying your luck?

With files from Daily Hive’s Irish Mae Silvestre