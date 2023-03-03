Jackpot! $60 million lottery win leaves caregiver shaking and hyperventilating

Life changed overnight for an Ontario woman when she found out she had won the jackpot and become a multimillionaire playing the lottery.

Lai Ching Yau, a caregiver from Markham, won the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot in the draw on January 17 this year.

“My body went numb, and my mind went blank,” Lau recalled. “I couldn’t think or feel anything.”

The jackpot winner was in total disbelief, not expecting such a massive windfall of cash. She immediately called her family and sent them a screenshot of her win on the OLG app.

“They told me to calm down and breathe,” she said. “When they confirmed it was true, they told me to sign the ticket, but my hands were shaking so much I couldn’t hold the pen!”

Lau tried to compose herself when she headed to the store she bought the ticket from, but she was so shaken up that she left without finishing the validation process: “The clerk had to flag me down through the window.”

To be fair, could anyone really ever be ready to receive such big news?

Lau’s family hugged her tight when she met them in person to talk about the jackpot. “We cried happy tears together. It was so touching to have everyone so happy for me.”

The winner is considering buying a home and travelling.

“I will let all this sink in while I relax and settle into this incredible win,” she said “I plan to take this next part of my journey one step at a time. I feel so lucky to be in these unbelievable circumstances.”

Her short-term plans include taking her family out for a nice meal so they can discuss the future at the table and decide what dreams this jackpot will help come true.

The winning ticket was bought at a Times Circle Plus location in Richmond Hill.