"I'll take it": Woman wins $1M jackpot playing lucky number 13

A Calgary woman got a big surprise when she found out she won a $1 million jackpot after playing her lucky numbers in a September draw.

Anastasia Georgopoulos did a double take after scanning her Lotto 6/49 ticket and seeing a line of zeroes flash on her screen. She was in such a state of disbelief that she even returned to the store the day after just to make sure she didn’t get it wrong.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I looked online and I took the ticket to the store to triple-check,” says Georgopoulos.

The lottery winner says she still can’t believe it happened to her.

“It feels like something that happens to other people, not to me. But I’ll take it!”

She changed up her usual play this time when she found out the draw was on September 13.

“I have some ‘lucky’ numbers, two of which are seven and 13,” she explained.

“I saw the draw was on September 13 and I decided to buy a $7 ticket instead of the $4 ticket I usually buy.”

“I’m not superstitious,” she continued, laughing. “But it’s neat how this ticket turned out to be a million-dollar winner!”

As for what the lucky jackpot winner plans to do with her winnings, she says she is looking forward to visiting her home and family in Greece but still has no plans for what to do with the rest of her giant winnings.

“I’m from Greece,” she said. “I haven’t been home to visit my family in about five years, so that is the first thing on my to-do list – a trip to Greece!”