There's now a huge $58 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot up for grabs

Lottery players can win a big jackpot in the next draw.

After April 1 came and went without a winner, the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot has grown to $58 million.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the current Gold Ball jackpot is now the highest prize since “enhancements were made to Lotto 6/49 in September 2022.”

And it’s not just the $58 million jackpot that’s up for grabs — players also have a chance to win other prizes.

There’s a chance to win $5 million in the Classic Draw and $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw, which guarantees a winner during every draw.

Last weekend turned out to be a memorable one for one lottery player.

April Fools’ Day was lucky for a Hope, BC, resident who won $1 million through the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. After matching all seven numbers, someone also won an Encore prize worth $1 million.

Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play, and the draw takes place twice a week. The $58 million prize draw will take place on Wednesday, April 5.

Speaking of big wins, a bookkeeper from BC just claimed a life-changing jackpot worth $55 million after winning the Lottomax jackpot.

Victoria, BC, resident William Scott Gurney bought the winning ticket after stopping at a supermarket for groceries.

“[I’ll] see where we end up in the economy by the end of summer before I make any real big plans,” said Gurney.

