Remember that $64 million Gold Ball Jackpot that made headlines across Canada last month? Well, it looks like it still hasn’t been claimed.

Atlantic Lottery posted a tweet on Wednesday, saying it’s still waiting to hear from the jackpot’s winner.

“Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre,” said Atlantic Lottery.

We’re still waiting to hear from our $64 MILLION @Lotto649 Gold Ball Jackpot winner! Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or [email protected] to talk to someone from our Winners Team. 19+ #AtlanticWin pic.twitter.com/EJGPfZvvlN — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) May 3, 2023

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was on January 7, when an 18-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie won a $48 prize.

After months without a winner, the Lotto 6/49 top prize had grown to an astronomical $64 million — a prize so big it even broke the game’s eight-year record.

A couple from Winnipeg, Manitoba, won $60 million in the Lotto Max draw on March 31. Janice and Randy Glays described their jackpot as a “generational win” and plan to share their winnings with their family.

“You know, I always ask Randy, ‘Why are you buying tickets?’ and he always says, ‘One day… you never know,’” Janice said at the OLG Prize Centre. “Well, it’s that one day now, and we have permanent grins on our faces. This is our miracle!”

Lottery players around the country are waiting with bated breath to see who Lady Luck will shine on this time — %64 million is no joke!

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre