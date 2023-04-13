Lotto 6/49 jackpot swells to a whopping $64 million, breaks eight-year record

A Lotto 6/49 jackpot has grown so hefty, it’s broken an eight-year record.

On Thursday, Loto-Québec announced that the $62 million top prize now stands at $64 million.

There are only three balls in the draw now — two white balls worth a million each and one lucky gold ball. The next draw is on Saturday, in which a guaranteed prize winner will have a one-in-three chance of winning a life-altering prize of $64 million.

Another Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs, so players will have a chance to win $5 million. In this draw, numbers from 1 to 49 are drawn. Aside from the $5 million, many other runner-up prizes will also be given at each draw.

The last time the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won was earlier this year, on January 7. An 18-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie won the prize worth $48 million, says the OLG.

Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play, and the draw takes place twice a week. So keep your eyes peeled for the draw on Saturday, April 15!

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto